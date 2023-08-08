Glenvale Park homeowner calls his new Wellingborough property 'a shambles' after being left with dozens of issues

A man who bought a brand new house at Wellingborough’s Glenvale Park has branded it a ‘shambles’ after flagging up dozens of issues.

Bernie Coletto, an operations and logistics retail manager, purchased a property in Peridot Drive from Keepmoat Homes in November 2022 for £320,000 but said it was far from ideal.

He said problems include poor laminate flooring, two broken radiators, scratches on the cupboard doors which need to be replaced and a malfunctioning tap which he insists was left for a week without resolve.

Bernie Coletto has been having issues at his Glenvale Park Property since moving in November 2022

He said: “You expect it, as brand new, to come as it should.

"Even though I had brand new stuff in the house it just wasn’t fitted properly because the workmanship was poor.”

Having moved to Wellingborough from Milton Keynes, where he had lived since the age of 18, Bernie thought Glenvale Park would be the perfect location to call home.

He purchased the property after seeing video renderings and mock-up photos online.

Two radiators in the property are not functioning

But he said the reality has been less than desired, with issues also including a carpet that wasn’t adequately stuck down and cupboard panels not being correctly fitted.

However, Bernie credited the external build of the property as ‘pretty good’.

Adam Knight, regional managing director at Keepmoat South Midlands, responded to the comments by saying: “We are in regular contact with Mr Coletto to address the issues he’s experienced and have escalated his complaints as a priority.

“We are currently in the process of confirming a time to visit the property in person to agree a final scope of work that can be completed in a timely manner.

Bernie Coletto's home in Peridot Drive

“At Keepmoat, we are committed to providing high quality new homes and the very best service for all our customers, and we will do everything we can to work with Mr Coletto to investigate and resolve these issues.”

Bernie said his experience has put him off purchasing a new build in the future.

He added: “I definitely wouldn’t do it again.