Girl, 3, bitten on face by dog airlifted to hospital after attack at Rothwell home
A three-year old girl has suffered facial injuries after being bitten by a dog in Whiteman Lane, Rothwell.
Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to a house yesterday (Tuesday, July 23).
The toddler was flown to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by air ambulance and is continuing to receive treatment.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers were called to Whiteman Lane, Rothwell, at about 2pm yesterday (July 23) following reports that a dog had bitten a toddler.
“The child was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening facial injuries and the dog has been seized while an investigation into the incident is carried out.”