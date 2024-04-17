Get ready for a day of ‘discovery and community vibes’ at a Northampton local produce and craft fair this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Get ready for a “fantastic day of discovery, support and community vibes”, promised by the organisers of a local produce and craft fair in Northampton this weekend.

Pay T’s Coffee a visit this Sunday (April 21) from 10am until 3pm, when they will be bringing together the “heart and soul” of the community with amazing food and craft businesses.

The organisers said: “Enjoy the fresh country air, take a wander through the woodland and then onto our pop-up marketplace filled to the brim with unique treasures, handmade crafts, delicious treats and so much more – all crafted with love and passion right here in Northamptonshire.

“But it’s not just about the shopping, it’s about connecting with the incredible individuals behind each stall, hearing their stories and feeling the passion they pour into every product.”

Sweet and savoury crepes and a variety of drinks will also be available from The Courtyard Creperie, T’s Coffee’s resident business which helped establish these community events.

“Let’s come together to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and community at T’s local produce and craft fair on Sunday, April 21,” added the organisers. “See you there, ready to explore, support and shop local.”

The organisers urge attendees to ignore online maps and sat navs as it will take you to a home in Pitsford village. They also want to reiterate they are not based at Pitsford Reservoir, although it is just a 30-minute walk away.

If you are unable to attend this weekend’s event, the next produce and craft fairs are planned for June 23, September 1 and November 3.

Instead, attendees should use what3words to find the venue using @park.pocket.park. The entrance is located at the old Pitsford Quarry, just past Hassett Fencing on the opposite side of the Harborough Road.

There is free parking available for approximately 100 cars and you can also make the most of the nearby woodland walk during your visit.

If you are interested in trading at the fairs, message T’s Coffee directly or email [email protected]. No third parties are involved in booking businesses for the events.