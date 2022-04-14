Generous Northants residents thanked for 'best ever' Easter egg appeal

Northamptonshire's own Mother Christmas turned Easter Bunny has thanked generous county residents for smashing the target for the biggest and best ever Easter egg collection for children.

Former social worker and all-round good egg, Jeanette Walsh, spends much of the year working as Mother Christmas by organising a gift appeal for the county's most needy children and families.

After Christmas she springs into action as the Easter Bunny – swapping her famous red suit for fluffy ears – with an egg-cellent appeal to provide Easter gifts for children who otherwise might go without chocolate treats.

Teaming up with companies and individuals from across the county, Jeanette has collected and delivered 7,348 Easter eggs to children and young people.

She said: “We smashed it! The generous residents of Northamptonshire have not let me down yet again. Even though money is very tight for people, they have gone above and beyond.

"I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart. Because of you, children in the county who wouldn’t have had an Easter egg, will be able to have a little treat.”

Jeanette has been out delivering the haul to families, social work teams, care leavers and children’s homes across the length and breadth of the county.

She said: "By helping out struggling families we can help children have a little treat. Who doesn't love a little chocolate?

"Parents have told me that this year they wouldn’t have been able to treat their children – but now they can.”

One mum helped by the campaign said: “I wouldn't have been able to afford to buy them, so thank you very much for the eggs as that's one less thing I have to worry about.”

Jeanette will celebrate Easter at her Northampton home – not with Easter eggs but with hot cross buns.

She added: "I’m exhausted and I’m looking forward to a rest but it’s been worth it to see the smiles on the children’s faces. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

