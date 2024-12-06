Generous Northampton beauty salon is once again raising money for deserving cancer charity

A generous Northampton beauty salon is once again raising money for a deserving cancer charity, which continues to make a vital difference across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beauty Withinn, in Harlestone Road, has worked in collaboration with The Lewis Foundation since the end of 2022.

Over the years, this has included a number of fundraising events and shutting the salon to welcome adult cancer patients for some much-needed TLC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in November, Beauty Withinn held a meet the team ladies night with a raffle in aid of The Lewis Foundation.

Beauty Withinn, in Harlestone Road, has worked in collaboration with The Lewis Foundation since the end of 2022.

The team loves to support the charity, especially founder Natalie Faulkner as her life has been majorly impacted by cancer after losing her mother and grandmother to the cruel disease.

“It can be a lonely place,” said Natalie, who has run her salon for the past decade-and-a-half. “We love to do our bit for what is an amazing charity, and this is something that personally touches my heart.”

People can still get involved with the raffle as the number board is yet to be filled, and the hope is to raise £350 once all the numbers have been claimed. It is just £3 per square and all proceeds will go to The Lewis Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The salon is also hosting another pamper morning for cancer patients on January 15, and more information can be found on their Facebook page.

Lorraine Lewis from The Lewis Foundation and Natalie Faulkner from Beauty Withinn.

Natalie and her team like to pamper those who have received a diagnosis, in an attempt to help them feel more confident in themselves at what can be a challenging time.

The morning is often filled with a mixture of laughter and tears as everyone comes together for treatments of their choice – including gel nails, makeup application, hair styling and even eyebrow transfer tattoos.

Natalie previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “In seconds, it can make a difference. We spread love and light to those fighting against cancer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The founder continues to praise The Lewis Foundation for their work in providing 2,000 free gift packs to hospitals across the region every month.

“Their dedication to bringing comfort and joy to cancer patients is truly inspiring,” the founder concluded.

For more information on Beauty Withinn and their work to support The Lewis Foundation, visit the salon’s Facebook page here.