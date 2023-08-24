News you can trust since 1931
GCSE results day 2023: All smiles as students across Northampton collect their grades

Congratulations to all the students across the town that received their results today
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:08 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:09 BST

The long-awaited GCSE results day is here, as nervous students across Northampton collected their grades this morning.

Our photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, paid a visit to three schools across the town to see how their students fared after a lot of hard work and a summer of exams.

Take a look at the smiles on the faces of these students from The Duston School, Northampton High School and Northampton School for Boys.

1. GCSE results day 2023 across Northampton

Laura Charles, Emma Neville, Harriet Fordham and Grace Moulton from Northampton High School. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. GCSE results day 2023 across Northampton

Tommy Altun, Jack Liddon, Tadhg Corrigan and Josh Boswell-Thomas from The Duston School. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. GCSE results day 2023 across Northampton

Miraj Rahman, Charlie O’Neil and Jermaine Collinson from NSB. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. GCSE results day 2023 across Northampton

Emily Martin and Ria Sondhi from The Duston School. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

