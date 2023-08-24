GCSE results day 2023: All smiles as students across Northampton collect their grades
Congratulations to all the students across the town that received their results today
The long-awaited GCSE results day is here, as nervous students across Northampton collected their grades this morning.
Our photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, paid a visit to three schools across the town to see how their students fared after a lot of hard work and a summer of exams.
Take a look at the smiles on the faces of these students from The Duston School, Northampton High School and Northampton School for Boys.
