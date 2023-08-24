GCSE results day 2023: All smiles as students across Northampton collect their grades

Congratulations to all the students across the town that received their results today

The long-awaited GCSE results day is here, as nervous students across Northampton collected their grades this morning.

Our photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, paid a visit to three schools across the town to see how their students fared after a lot of hard work and a summer of exams.

Take a look at the smiles on the faces of these students from The Duston School, Northampton High School and Northampton School for Boys.

1 . GCSE results day 2023 across Northampton Laura Charles, Emma Neville, Harriet Fordham and Grace Moulton from Northampton High School. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . GCSE results day 2023 across Northampton Tommy Altun, Jack Liddon, Tadhg Corrigan and Josh Boswell-Thomas from The Duston School. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . GCSE results day 2023 across Northampton Miraj Rahman, Charlie O’Neil and Jermaine Collinson from NSB. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . GCSE results day 2023 across Northampton Emily Martin and Ria Sondhi from The Duston School. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales