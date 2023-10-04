Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The inquest into the death of 27-year-old man who was found dead at a Northamptonshire festival has been opened and adjourned.

The inquest into the death of Gboyega Odubanjo took place on Wednesday morning (October 4) at The Guildhall in Northampton town centre.

Gboyega from London was reported missing on Sunday, August 27, having last been seen at Shambala Festival, in Kelmarsh, early the previous morning.

Gboyega Odubanjo

His body was sadly been found during a police search shortly before 9am on Thursday, August 31, in the course of a specialised search of the area.

Senior coroner for Northamptonshire, Anne Pember, confirmed Gboyega’s inquest will reconvene on Thursday, April 11 at The Guildhall.

A GoFundMe page started by Gboyega’s family has so far raised, at the time of writing (Wednesday, October 4), £76,000 out of a £80,000 target.

The fundraiser reads: “Loved by many and widely recognised as a voice of his generation, 27-year-old Gboyega Odubanjo had received an Eric Gregory Award, New Poets’ Prize and the Michael Marks Award, and without doubt would have gone on to produce a lifetime of enduring work as one of poetry’s shining lights.

"An editor at Bad Betty Press and the poetry magazine Bath Magg, Gboyega gave support and mentorship to many developing artists; his contribution within the poetry community was invaluable, as was his friendship. Gboyega’s full-length debut collection of poetry, Adam, is forthcoming from Faber in Summer 2024.

“The family and friends of Gboyega Odubanjo are asking for the help of his community through community fundraising, the purpose of it is to support in his final arrangements and continue on his legacy.

"We are launching the Gboyega Odubanjo Foundation for low-income Black writers, with funds from this appeal also going towards the foundation. Gboyega always wanted to uplift and support his community, through mentoring young people, through gently praising someone at a poetry night about their star quality and through teaching in numerous places. His poetry and writing has been a beacon of light to many.

"Gboyega was inimitable. He will be remembered as a brilliant poet, inspiring friend, son and brother. He was incredibly talented; someone we will remain in awe of. He was a friend to everyone and anyone, so often befriending complete strangers. We will cherish his loud laughter, his sharp intellect and his love, all which will continue to keep warm the hearts of his friends, family and poetry community.”