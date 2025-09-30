'Game-changing' installation of new 3G sports field in Northamptonshire village the start of big development

A new multi-purpose sports field has been installed in the Grange sports field in Earls Barton, with an opening celebration event.

On Sunday, September 28, community leaders attended the official opening of the 3G pitch, which marks the start of a significant redevelopment of the site.

Plans for new changing rooms, an athletic track, and pavilion, as well as other key facilities are planned for the future.

The Grange in Earls Barton’s Northampton Road is managed by the Earls Barton Sport and Community Trust. Paul Smith, the trust’s chair attended the opening.

He said: "It’s game-changing. There will be other sports, potentially American football and flag football are in the pipeline.

"Now that we’ve got this we can attract more attention, which is great.

“Last winter the football club was going out of the village and across the county there’s a shortage of facilities. Once all the clubs need to train in the winter there wasn’t enough capacity, and we’re finding already with bookings people want a very narrow time and there isn’t space.”

The trust is keen to use the space for a range of activities not limited to sports, including the possible provision of chair-based exercise classes for those with limited mobility, with the added buildings providing even more facilities which can be used for different purposes.

The next project is to build a pavilion between the newly-constructed football pitch and the cricket pitch, which sits parallel, to provide changing rooms and parking.

Richard McVeigh, a committee member of Earls Barton United Football Club, said the club will likely be given priority with regards to use of the pitch, however, it ‘is for the village, and the community.’

The opening was met with a BBQ, DJ set, and a ribbon cutting before being christened with a match from one of EBUFC’s youth teams, followed by the under-18s and a walking football match in the afternoon.

Martin Griffiths, leader of North Northamptonshire Council attended the opening on Sunday. He said: “It’s the culmination of a long journey. Earls Barton and the parish is a shining example of a local democracy in action.

“They do work hard, the [Earls Barton Parish] council does a fantastic job.”

Earls Barton Sport and Community Trust is running a ‘buy a brick’ scheme whereby people at the club and in the local community can buy a brick slip to feature on the wall of the new pavilion, displaying a message, the name of a loved one, or local businesses. The funds generated will go back into the development of new facilities. People can apply to buy a brick here.

Former parish council chairman, Peter Morrall, says he has been working on the renovation of The Grange for thirty years, and is pleased at the ongoing development.

He said: “I didn’t think it would ever happen.

"It’s fantastic.”