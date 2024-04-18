From chat show hosts to cricket stars, we’ve scoured 14 famous faces that come from Northampton.

Nestled in the heart of England, Northampton has always been abuzz with homegrown talent.

Actors have after all, been treading the boards at the Royal & Derngate since 1884.

And some of the country’s best and brightest have also been educated in Northampton’s Schools for Boys and Girls.

While some of our countdown of celebs may be known to you, others could come as a surprise.

1 . VV Brown Indie singer-songwriter VV Brown, 40, was born in Northampton and still has close ties to the town. She and her mother Marion opened Granbies cafe and clothing boutique in St Giles Street last year. Photo: VV Brown

2 . Alan Carr From starting out as a standup comic in working class clubs to hosting his own chat show, comedian Alan Carr, 47, has become a national treasure and one of Northampton's most famous sons. Photo: BBC

3 . Rev Richard Coles The Communards musician and gay rights activist who famously became a Church of England priest, Richard Coles, 62, is Chancellor of the University of Northampton. Photo: Richard Coles