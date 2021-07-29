Eleven friends from Northamptonshire are aiming to raise £10,000 for Crohn's and Colitis UK by cycling 1,000 miles from John O'Groats to Lands End over nine days.

The pals from Towcestrians Rugby Club have challenged themselves to cycle further than necessary, over fewer days than normal and from north to south, which is harder.

They were inspired to take on the challenge, which starts next month, as they have friends and family members who have been affected by Crohn's disease and colitis.

Five of the team that will be cycling from John O'Groats to Lands End for Crohn's and Colitis UK on a training ride

Tom Clarke one of the 11, said: "We wanted to do something different, some of the lads cycled from Northampton to Paris a couple of years ago so we decided to take this challenge on.

"It's doable in 14 days and the most direct route is about 960 miles but over a beer we decided that keen cyclists do it in nine days.

"And, because I'd had a beer and I work in marketing, I decided that 1,000 miles in nine days had a good ring to it but my bum is regretting that now."

As well as Tom, the riders are Russell Barratt, Tom Blackburn, Chris Café, Gareth Collins, Dave Devlin-Jones, Nick Elliot, Craig Holton, Andrew Lambeth, Ben Roe and Greg Timms.

They will be backed by support drivers Tom Darwin, Martyn Harvey and Jon Truman when they set off on August 26, for around 111 miles of cycling on average per day.

Tom said: "We're not all avid cyclists - I used to be a hooker so I'm a short, tubby lad but we've got four or five keen cyclists and then a mixed bag of abilities and shapes and sizes."

One of the team has organised everything from hotels and van hires to routes and training, doing as much as they can to get in the best shape possible for the challenge in all weathers.

They have already raised £4,000 so they are confident of reaching the £10,000 goal by the time they finish on September 9.