‘Funny, caring and beautiful’ mother-of-three, 48, loses courageous cancer battle after beating it twice before

A 48-year-old mother-of-three, described as “funny, caring and beautiful”, sadly lost her courageous cancer battle after getting the all clear twice before.

Lisa Price, a much-loved daughter, mother, sister, auntie and niece, leaves behind a “broken hearted” family – particularly her 19, 21 and 24-year-old children.

A fundraiser has been set up by her auntie Karen Gardner, to give Lisa the send off she deserves.

Lisa had a tough life since she was 30, when she found herself as a one-parent family with a two, four and seven year old. She had to sell her home but was well supported by her loved ones.

She struggled with a painful knee condition and had several operations over the years, before she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 37.

Karen said: “This came as a devastating blow but in true Lisa style, she held her head high and got on with fighting her illness. She did this with bravery and courage. She had the support of her wonderful children, much-loved parents and younger brother.

“Although Lisa’s treatment wasn’t without its problems, she battled through and eventually got the all clear.”

Lisa continued life as a devoted family member and was grateful to be clear of the illness. Money was tight but she made the most of what she had, and was always the first to offer a helping hand.

“She offered a home and shelter to friends on more than one occasion, when they found themselves homeless,” said Karen. “She would give her last pound to a friend, who was in financial difficulty.”

Devastatingly, four-and-a-half years after getting the all clear, her cancer returned.

Her auntie continued: “Once again Lisa took on the challenge with fight and gusto. Her courage knew no end. When her hair began to fall out due to the chemotherapy, Lisa decided to shave it off herself.”

Despite a terrible time undergoing treatment and a double mastectomy, once again she got the all clear from her second cancer diagnosis.

As she did not have the money to enjoy the luxuries that many can afford, her family and friends secretly rallied together to send Lisa on a getaway to Dubai following her treatment.

Life picked up for Lisa after this trip, having started a new job in a pharmacy and working all the way up to a supervisor role.

Sadly, Lisa began suffering with her health again and was diagnosed with Fibromyalgia. Some days she would have no energy and was unable to leave her bed, resulting in her leaving her job.

Lisa celebrated her 48th birthday in June and Karen said: “She looked healthy and was her usual happy self. Lisa was never without a smile. Sadly none of us realised that this would be the last birthday she would celebrate.”

A few short weeks later, after a number of prolonged episodes of sickness and diarrhoea, Lisa went into hospital. She was suffering from jaundice and her condition began to worsen.

The 48-year-old received the news that her cancer had returned, and she had incurable lesions on her liver and bones.

“Lisa was broken,” said Karen. “She expressed to me, with sadness, that she wouldn’t be around to see her three adored children settled. She wouldn’t get to meet her grandchildren. This broke our hearts.”

Lisa lost her courageous battle on August 19, and she leaves behind 19-year-old Ella, 21-year-old Charlotte and 24-year-old Josh.

Her children did not earn money during the time they spent with their mother in her last moments, and Karen wanted to support them by setting up this fundraising page.

The target has been set at £11,000, to cover the cost of the funeral, interment plot, urn and memorial stone.

“Your donations would help give Lisa the decent funeral she deserves and lighten the burden on Lisa’s family, for which we will all be eternally grateful,” said Karen.

To make your donation to give Lisa Price the send off she deserves, visit the online fundraising page here.