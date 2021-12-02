Fundraising pages set up to help family-of-four whose Northampton home was destroyed by raging fire

Two fundraising pages have been set up to help a family-of-four who have 'lost everything' after their Northampton home was destroyed by a raging fire.

The family's rented home in Birchfield Road, Abington, set alight at just after 4pm on Sunday (November 28). Investigations are now underway to find the cause of the blaze.

George Viscu, a former neighbour of the family for three years, has started a Facebook fundraiser to help.

The house has now been boarded up and the family are said to have 'lost everything'

He said: "They were such good neighbours. Both of their children have autism, so seeing them in this situation breaks my heart.

"We are trying to give them a bit of happiness before Christmas. We have got a bit of money so far but it's not enough, they have lost everything.

"I spoke to the family last night, I said we are trying to do as much as we can, they cried and thanked me. I said, 'don't thank me, this is what we should be doing'. We are trying our best.

"I am a bit moved because I didn't think we would have so much support from the community.

The house has been left in ruin by the fire

"A lot of people have been messaging me asking how they can help, that moved me. There is still hope for humanity in these hard days."

So far, at the time of writing (Thursday, December 2), George's fundraiser has raised nearly £1,500 out of £3,000.

George said he is also taking physical donations such as clothing, furniture and more, and will be delivering this to the family who are being moved into new accommodation on Friday (December 3).

The family's current neighbours Georgina Gibson and Vince Morin have also started a separate fundraiser to help the family.

They said: "He [the dad] was taken a back when we said we were raising money. He was nearly crying. He's quite a proud and strong man. It looks like he has been holding back tears when we see him, but he is very grateful for the help.

"They have lost everything. It's just shocking how quickly it takes hold. They literally have nothing left. Their belongings have turned to ash.

"He was apologetic about the house. All I kept saying was, 'don't worry about us, worry about you'. His wife and two children were in the house when the fire started. He got home from work five minutes after it started, but by that time the house was completely engulfed in flames.

"Imagine being in that situation, you can't go home. They've got absolutely nothing. Terrifying. Those two little boys; everything has gone.

"Please help us to raise as much money as possible in order to help them start their lives again.

"Any donation big or small we know they will greatly appreciate, they are very humble people and this shouldn't have happened to them."

To donate to Georgina and Vince's GoFundMe page, click here.

So far, at the time of writing, the page has raised £855 of its £5,000 goal.