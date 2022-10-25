Fundraising page set up for Northampton mum-of-three who is 'lucky to be alive' after horror crash

The family were in a head on collision in Sywell Road on Thursday (October 20).

A fundraising page has been set up to help a mother and her young family from Northampton get back on their feet following a near death car crash.

Jasmine Kovacs, 26, says she is “lucky to be alive” after she and her family were involved in a horror smash on Sywell Road, near Holcot, on Thursday, October 20 at around 2.15pm.

Jasmine, her partner Liam (33) and their two children, aged two and eight months, were driving to Sywell Country Park for a day “splashing in puddles”.

However on their way another car collided with the family's SUV head on.

Jasmine said: "I remember saying to Liam 'watch out', and the next thing it hit us and the air bag was in my face. I couldn't move, I was stuck in my seat.

"The whole car was smashed. My partner got out and got the kids out. So many people stopped to help us. I was carried to the side of the road and put on the grass, where I stayed for two hours waiting for an ambulance.

"My partner and kids weren't taken in an ambulance, they were taken by my family because there was no ambulance free."

Jasmine now faces months out of work as she recovers from major injuries at Kettering General Hospital and is set to undergo an operation this week to fix her broken back.

Fortunately, the two children are safe and well at home with Liam but are missing their mum, who is set to be in hospital for another eight weeks.

Jasmine said: "I've been told because my break is close to my spinal cord I'm lucky not to be paralysed.

"The surgeon said how lucky I am to be alive and that if I had a small car I'd be dead. Luckily we were in an SUV seven-seater.

"I feel like I'm half dead because my kids are at home and I'm not there for them. By the time I get out of hospital my boy will have started walking.

"My operation is in a couple of days. I've got to be careful for the rest of my life, really."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Facebook page NN4 Traders to help the family get through this tough time.

So far, at the time of writing (Tuesday, October 25), £540 has been raised out of a £1,000 target.

Jasmine said: "It's hard. You always think something like this wouldn't happen to you.

"Liam's a self-employed builder at Matthews Interior Solutions. With the cost of everything going up and people's bills going up; we've got no income now.

"The family has been overwhelmed by well wishers and offers of support.

"The GoFundMe is completely vital. We're trying to speak to a solicitor for personal accident cover but that could take a year or so."

Angie Hackett, who set up the GoFundMe, said: "Let's raise some funds to help pay for fuel and living expenses and to show this family that we care."

