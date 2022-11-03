Fundraising for new boxing gym will have ‘unimaginable impact’ on Northampton

A crowdfunder has 11 days left to reach its target for a new boxing gym, which will have an “unimaginable impact” on Northampton.

Team Shoe-Box, currently located in Harlestone Road, is hoping to raise £20,000 to move to their “dream gym” in the town centre. The boxing gym, which was established in 2019 and is “fast becoming one of the leading in the UK”, is just over £7,000 away from reaching its target. The funds would enable them to put a deposit down, begin a phased refurbishment programme, and purchase vital equipment to ensure a smooth transition – and the £20,000 would stand a chance of being match funded by Sport England.

Alex Le Guével fundraising manager and coach at Team Shoe-Box said: “We are already positively impacting the lives of many, while dealing with the ongoing challenges of limited space and capacity at our current premises. We’re bursting at the seams in our current gym and we’ve found our dream upgrade, so we see it as a time to level up and make our dream a reality.”

The club currently has more than 350 active members, and classes cater for children aged eight to 15, carded amateur boxers aged 10 to 40, adult recreational members, and elite professional athletes.

Moving to a new home would enable Team Shoe-Box to quadruple the amount of activities they offer – as well as expanding the recreational boxing timetable, increasing community engagement work, and bringing a range of local partners under their wing to offer a hub for the entire community. “To achieve the vision we’ve set out for Team Shoe-Box, we need more space to cater for greater numbers,” said Alex. “This would allow more people to experience the physical, mental and social benefits of boxing.”

Their plan would see the team set up an alternative education provision, health and wellbeing classes, safe community spaces, nutrition seminars, classroom activities, workshop courses, and talent development camps. Alex, who is also a regional club support officer for England Boxing, said: “The opportunities truly are endless.”

Over the past year, Team Shoe-Box has taken boxing into a number of local schools, which saw them run holiday camps for children eligible for free school meals. They also began the delivery of a year-long outreach project in partnership with Maverick Stars Trust, a boxing development organisation. This has benefitted service users from the Hope Centre experiencing poverty. These “meaningful community boxing interventions use the power of sport to inspire and transform the lives of those who take part”.

“Like all sports clubs, the pandemic presented massive challenges, which we overcame,” said Alex. “We’re now facing another one in the form of the cost of living crisis. We understand times are hard, but we’re stronger together. If we’re fortunate enough to secure our new gym, the impact this would have on Northampton is almost unimaginable.”

Anyone who would like to help Team Shoe-Box can make a pledge, spread the word, or any businesses can offer rewards to be claimed by supporters if they make a donation for a certain amount.