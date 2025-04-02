Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These brave fundraisers threw themselves off a Scottish bridge to raise funds for a charity close to their hearts.

Annie and Rebecca from Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, both completed the 132ft bungee jump at Highland Fling in Pilochry, Scotland, on Tuesday (April 1).

They set themselves the daunting task to raise money for the charity which rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes animals.

Annie Marriott, who is the charity’s sanctuary manager, said: “I can’t lie, getting over the ledge was tough.

Annie and Rebecca threw themselves 132ft off a bridge in Scotland

"I tried to step back but the team at the centre pushed me forward as I’d asked them to.

"But once I was off, it was fantastic - the sun was shining, the air was warm, I felt like I was flying – incredible.”

There’s still time to sponsor Annie and Rebecca by visiting these Justgiving pages: https://www.justgiving.com/page/annie-marriot-11?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL or https://www.justgiving.com/page/rebecca-spendlove-4?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL