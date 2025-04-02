Fundraisers complete 132ft bungee jump from Scottish bridge for Northamptonshire's Animals In Need
Annie and Rebecca from Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, both completed the 132ft bungee jump at Highland Fling in Pilochry, Scotland, on Tuesday (April 1).
They set themselves the daunting task to raise money for the charity which rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes animals.
Annie Marriott, who is the charity’s sanctuary manager, said: “I can’t lie, getting over the ledge was tough.
"I tried to step back but the team at the centre pushed me forward as I’d asked them to.
"But once I was off, it was fantastic - the sun was shining, the air was warm, I felt like I was flying – incredible.”
This fundraiser is one of several taking place as Animals In Need celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.
There’s still time to sponsor Annie and Rebecca by visiting these Justgiving pages: https://www.justgiving.com/page/annie-marriot-11?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL or https://www.justgiving.com/page/rebecca-spendlove-4?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL
