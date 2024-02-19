Fundraiser set up to help pay for pup's life-changing surgery after 'brutal' attack by Rottweiler at Northampton park
An online fundraiser has been started to help pay for life-changing surgery for a small dog that was “brutally” attacked by a Rottweiler at a Northampton park.
Dog owner Lorraine Clark took her Lhasa Apso pup, Titch, out for a walk at the pocket park near Chalcombe Avenue on Saturday (February 17) at around midday.
Unfortunately, ‘little Titch’ was attacked by a roaming Rottweiler and, as a result of the attack, needs surgery to have his bottom jaw removed.
Lorraine’s daughter, Gem said: “Titch was brutally attacked. He is currently undergoing life-changing surgery to have part of his bottom jaw removed. This will leave Titch disfigured. Regardless, he is and will always be perfect to us in every way.”
The vets bill has been quoted at around £7,000 and Gem is calling for the town to help.
Gem said: “My mum is fairly well known in Kingsthorpe due to her massive heart and loving nature. Anyone that knows my mum will know Titch is her life. She absolutely dotes on him and will always do everything she can to help any animals in need.
"Family and friends are supporting as much as they can. I fully appreciate how hard times are but any support will be forever, greatly appreciated.
"I will keep you all updated with Titch and thank you all for supportive messages so far. From Titch, Mum and I, we appreciate your support.”
So far, the GoFundMe has raised £585 of its £5,000 target. Click here to donate.
On the Rottweiler, Gem said: “If you happen to see the Rottweiler in the Chalcombe Avenue area, please do not approach it and report it to police.
"I am not bad naming this breed of dog...but the owner has a responsibility to maintain its dog’s safety and the safety of others.”
A friend of Lorraine’s added: “Anyone who has had the pleasure to come across Lorraine will know Titch is her world.
"She is the kindest most caring resident we have around here. She would help anyone who needs it. It's only right we can share this GoFundMe and donate.”