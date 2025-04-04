Fundraiser launched to see six Northampton gymnasts, aged nine to 24, compete on a global stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraiser has been launched to see six Northampton gymnasts, aged between nine and 24, compete on a global stage.

This is the second time that Jumpz Gymnastics has turned to the community for support in giving their young people the opportunity of a lifetime.

As a result of successful fundraising, gymnasts Caitlin and Sophia competed in the USAIGC competition in Orlando last summer – when they both represented the UK and their club with pride.

Carol Whiteley founded Jumpz Gymnastics in 2012 and it began at St James Primary School before moving to Weedon Bec in January 2020.

The Jumpz Gymnastics team is excited that six of its gymnasts have already, or are soon expected to, qualify for the USAIGC World Championships in Las Vegas in June.

As a gymnastics and netball coach, Carol realised how important it is for young people to try everything and find a passion when she had her own children. However, unfortunately, a lot of clubs only focused on elite athletes at a high level.

“I accommodate every single child,” said Carol, who welcomes between 80 and 100 gymnasts to her club. “Everyone should enjoy any sport regardless of ability.”

International events cost a lot in travel, accommodation and competing fees, and another fundraiser has been set up to support the gymnasts in making their dreams a reality.

The fundraising page is already more than half the way towards the £2,000 goal, which would cover accommodation, coach travel and provide a small amount towards each of their competition fees.

The six will compete on four apparatus at their own level, as well as specialising in two at a higher level – and they look forward to meeting others from all over the world.

Carol reminisced on last year’s experience at the USAIGC competition for the two gymnasts, which she says was “absolutely amazing” and the community fundraising made a massive difference.

Four of the six competing in the US this year have already qualified, with the remaining two eagerly waiting to see how they did in a recent competition.

Carol, who works in a school during the day and runs the gymnastics club outside of this job, explained Jumpz Gymnastics is not in it for the profit.

“International competitions are not achievable [financially] for everyone,” said Carol, who did not have experiences like these while she was growing up. “We give as much as we can to provide these experiences to any gymnasts who want to work and train hard.

“It would be a dream come true and for some of them it might be the last time as we don’t know what’s around the corner. This opportunity will stay with these young people forever. It would mean the world.”

It is $300 each to enter the competition and an extra $100 each to specialise in their best two apparatus at a higher level.

For more information and to make a donation to see these six hard-working gymnasts compete abroad, visit the fundraising page here.