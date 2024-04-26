Fundraiser launched to help transform Northampton village park into green wellbeing area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northamptonshire parish council is asking for residents’ help to transform a simple village park into a green wellbeing centre for the community.

A JustGiving page has been set up to receive donations to fund the redevelopment of the Spratton Road recreation park in Brixworth.

The parish council has said it is expected to be a three-year project costing an anticipated £25,000 in total.

Much of the work to create the wellbeing space will be carried out by volunteers.

The local council says it will work in collaboration with its Climate Action Group (BCAG) to create a “vibrant” wellbeing park which will also enhance biodiversity in the area. It has already allocated funds to begin the project and is looking for community grants, but has set a £3,000 donation target on its crowdfunding website.

Initial plans for the site include an outdoor gym and relaxation space, herb gardens and a community orchard. Wheelchair-friendly pathways and inclusive play equipment will also feature to make the park more accessible.

The JustGiving page said: “The aim is to transform a relatively unused area into an attractive place where residents of all ages can enjoy leisure and exercise, relaxation and reflection.

“It will help us create a biodiverse space, where wild flowers, a community orchard, fruit bushes and herbs will help create a sensory experience. It will also continue to provide a space for children to play safely and be a focal point for safe exercise and village events.

Illustrative masterplan for the Spratton Road Wellbeing Park.

“Most people agree that the wellbeing of all ages in Brixworth needs to be a high priority and creating a Wellbeing Park on Spratton Road will be a fantastic addition to the village facilities.

“We also want to make it a wildlife space where butterflies and birds, so vital for our well-being and the future of our planet, will be attracted by the wildflowers growing there.”

The crowdfunding page details how donations will be spent on renovating the park and bringing nature back to the fore. For example, £3 to £10 will buy wildflower seeds, £15 to £20 will help to buy a shrub or fruit bush to attract insects, birds and butterflies and £50 to £75 will go towards a fruit tree.

Smaller donations will also be used to purchase hedgehog houses, bug hotels and bat boxes for the area. The parish council has also asked anyone looking to help to contact the parish clerk, as much of the work will be carried out by volunteers.