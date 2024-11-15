Fundraiser launched for life-changing surgery for three-year-old Northampton boy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraiser has been launched by the family of a Northampton boy, who is celebrating his third birthday, to enable him to have surgery that will change his life for the better.

Alex Botezatu was born with cerebral palsy, a condition that makes it difficult for him to move like other children his age and engage in dancing, running and jumping.

He had a stroke around the time of his birth, which caused significant damage to his brain – and the two-year-old also lives with epilepsy and global developmental delays.

Doctors cannot say for certain whether Alex will ever be able to speak, and he may require assistance with certain physical and cognitive tasks. Despite this, he has been praised by his family as “resilient and determined” and he will not give up easily.

For the past few years, Alex and his parents have worked diligently with doctors and therapists to maximise his potential and help rewire his brain.

Although he can stand, take steps and maintain a steady walk, running and jumping continue to pose challenges due to a weakness in his right side. Recently, Alex’s right leg became weaker from muscle tightness and independent movement became even more difficult.

Alex’s family are seeking the support of the community as they have found out about a surgery performed privately in Greece called SPML.

This procedure, in which the surgeon lengthens the affected leg muscles through pin holes on the skin, is not offered on the NHS. This is a minimally invasive procedure that Alex would benefit from now, in order to avoid more complex surgeries in the future.

The treatment, which is due to be done in January next year, represents a critical chance to enhance Alex’s life and will cost around £16,000 – plus the cost of travel expenses and therapies he will need after, to maintain the correct foot position and improve muscle strength.

Alex’s mother Doina Grecu said: “We are asking for your support to turn this dream into a reality. This surgery is more than just a medical intervention, it symbolises hope for a brighter future.”

The SPML will provide Alex with the chance to develop the strength and stability to engage in everyday activities with greater independence.

You can donate to Alex’s life-changing surgery through the online fundraising pages on Just Giving here and GoFundMe here.