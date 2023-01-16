Fundraiser for Northampton musician with stomach cancer promises to be a night of music, dancing and prizes

A fundraiser for a Northampton musician with stomach cancer promises to be a night of music, dancing and prizes.

Richard Prendiville, 54, has been on the town’s music scene for the last 10 to 15 years and he is part of a band named The Heathtones.

Sadly, upon arriving home after a trip to Malta in October 2022, Richard did not feel well and was bringing up blood.

The ambulance attended and after his heart stopped beating on the pavement as he was being taken to the ambulance, he had to be saved and then had a blood transfusion at the hospital.

It was then that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy. He will also be having an operation in March or April, depending on the success of the previous treatment.

Richard’s sister, Cairmeal De Prionnbhiol said: “Men don’t like talking about what might be wrong with them and going to the doctors, and we want to raise awareness of the importance of reaching out.

“This fundraiser is also about raising money for Richard as he is self-employed and has not been able to work to pay his bills.”

The ‘Let’s Beat It’ fundraiser will take place from 7pm on February 10 at Barratts Club, in Kingsthorpe Road.

For £10 a ticket and kids entering for free, it will be a night of music, dancing and the chance to win raffle prizes.

The evening has been organised by Cairmeal, Paul McManus, Sean Grew and Debbie Leonard-Ward, who also had stomach cancer herself around 10 years ago.

The team would like to thank the businesses who have donated raffle prizes so far – including a tea for two from The Eccentric Englishman, two passes from Cineworld, a £40 dinner for two from Oblique, and a £30 gift voucher from The Stuffed Olive, among others.

A lot of the bands performing have cancelled their own gigs to attend at the Barratts for free in aid of Richard, who currently resides on the outskirts of the town centre.

