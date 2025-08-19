A fun dog show raising money for Animals In Need is taking place on Bank Holiday Monday (August 25).

The fundraiser is being held at Irchester Country Park near the cafe from 11am on Monday with judging starting at 11.30am.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “It’s bank holiday Monday from 11am with lots of fun classes.

"No need to book in, just pay £2 upon entering the ring.

"Plenty of parking, cafe and great dog walking park.”

Classes for the dog show include cutest puppy, best trick, goldie oldie, best rescue and best in show.

There will also be stalls and a tombola.

For more information about the bank holiday event or Animals In Need, visit their website here.