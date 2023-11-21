Full list of Northampton ‘sleigh stops’ for 2023, where Santa will visit for 14 days leading up to Christmas

The Northampton Rotary Becket Club’s Santa sleigh tour is back for its nineteenth year

Here is the full list of locations Santa will be visiting in the run up to Christmas, starting on December 8 and finishing on December 21.

For almost two decades, the Rotary Club of Northampton Becket has enabled families to visit Santa who may not be able to otherwise – all while raising money that is donated back into the community to a number of local charities.

For most of the areas, Santa will move to different locations between 5pm until 7pm each evening.

The static display of the sleigh, complete with Santa, music and helpers, will be outside Tesco in Mereway everyday from 11am until 7pm from December 15 to 21.

Donations can be made while visiting Santa on his journey, but you can also donate through the online fundraising page here to help the Rotary Becket Club reach its £8,000 target.

Santa and his sleigh will be passing your street on the below dates, with his Rotary helpers collecting money for the local community…

Friday, December 8 from 5pm until 7pm – Moulton Leys

This year's tour will take place from Friday, December 8 until Thursday, December 21. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Santa will be setting off at 5pm from Manning Road/Horse Well Court and will follow a set route, outlined on the Rotary Becket’s website, around Moulton Leys.

Saturday, December 9 from 4.30pm until 7pm – Roade (including The Hamlet)

Stop one from 4.30pm until 4.50pm – the junction of Hyde Road and Dovecote. Stop two from 5pm until 6.20pm – walking from Cripps Road (off Ashton Road) around The Hamlet. Stop three from 6.30pm until 7pm – walking from Chaplin Drive (off Stratford Road).

Sunday, December 10 from 5pm until 7pm – Overstone Gate

Santa will be setting off at 5pm from Stratford Drive/Kipling Way and will follow a set route, outlined on the Rotary Becket’s website, around Overstone Gate.

Monday, December 11 from 5pm until 7pm – Grange Park

Stop one at 5pm – The Ridings. Stop two at 5.30pm – The Spinney. Stop three at 6pm – Woodlands. Stop four at 6.30pm – the junction of The Meadows and Foxfield Way.

Tuesday, December 12 from 5pm until 7pm – Pineham

Stop one at 5pm – Pineham Co-op. Stop two at 5.50pm – Mayfly Road. Stop three at 6.15pm – the junction of Damselfly Road and Downy Drive. Stop four at 6.40pm – the junction of Mayfly Road and Eider Close.

Wednesday, December 13 from 5pm until 7.20pm – Moulton Village & Community Centre

Stop one at 5pm – Moulton Community Centre. Stop two at 6.15pm – Lavender Hill. Stop three at 6.40pm – Nicholas Drive. Stop four at 7pm – Thompson Way/Whistlefields Close. Stop five at 7.20pm – Thompson Way/Kefford Drive.

Thursday, December 14 at 5pm – Upton Meadows Primary School

Santa will be present on the square outside the school at 5pm.

Thursday, December 14 from 5pm until 7pm – Acre Lane

Stop one at 5pm – the junction of Acre Lane and Clover Lane. Stop two at 5.20pm – the junction of Acre Lane and Rookery Lane. Stop three at 5.40pm – Sherwood Avenue. Stop four at 6.20pm – Leyland Drive. Stop five at 6.40pm – Catton Crescent.

Friday, December 15 from 5pm until 7pm – St Crispin (including St Crispin Local Centre and the Retirement Village)

Stop one at 5pm – St Crispin Local Centre, Kent Road. Stop two at 6.45pm – St Crispin Retirement Village.

Saturday, December 16 from 5pm until 7pm – Roads off Newport Pagnell Road, Wootton

Santa will be setting off at 5pm from the junction of Poppyfield Road and Cornflower Close, and will tour around the edge of the area. The route can be found on the Rotary Becket’s website.

Sunday, December 17 from 5pm until 7pm – Hunsbury Meadows

Santa will be setting off at 5pm from the junction of Banbury Lane and Riverstone Road and will follow a set route, as outlined on the Rotary Becket’s website, before stopping at Towpath Avenue at 6.30pm.

Monday, December 18 from 5pm until 7pm – Obelisk Rise

Stop one at 5pm – off 23 Obelisk Rise. Stop two at 5.30pm – off 231 Obelisk Rise (The Obelisk). Stop three at 6pm – off 504 Obelisk Rise. Stop four at 6.30pm – off 606 Obelisk Rse.

Tuesday, December 19 from 5pm until 7pm – Roads off Butts Road, Blacky More

The starting point is Tesco Express in Butts Road and Santa will be there from 5pm until 5.25pm. Stop one at 5.30pm – Tiffany Gardens. Stop two at 5.50pm – the junction of Sheffield Way and Shard Close. Stop three at 6.10pm – Sandover. Stop four at 6.30pm – Brashland Drive/Shatterstone. Stop five at 6.50pm – Oakgrove Place.

Wednesday, December 20 from 5pm until 7pm – Wootton Fields (including the Community Centre)

Stop one at 5pm – Wootton Community Centre. Stop two at 5.50pm – Hocknell Close. Stop three at 6.15pm – Crossbrooks. Stop four at 6.35pm – Breezehill. Stop five at 6.50pm – Balland Way.

Thursday, December 21 from 5pm until 7pm – Buckton Fields

The times and details of each Santa stop in Buckton Fields are soon to be published on the Rotary Becket website.

Though the locations and stops have been finalised for the entire Santa sleigh tour, it may be cancelled due to inclement weather or reasons beyond the Rotary Becket’s control. Time will not always permit for each route to be completed. Visitors are asked not to approach the sleigh while it is moving.

Precise times cannot be guaranteed but you can track #NorthamptonSanta with Glympse here.

Contactless payment methods will also be available for donations.