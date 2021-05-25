Fuel spill shuts M1 between Northampton and Milton Keynes

A crash and fuel spillage closed the southbound M1 just before noon on Tuesday

The M1 is shut between Northampton and Milton Keynes following a lorry crash and large fuel spillage just before noon on Tuesday (May 25).

Highways England say the southbound closure is in place at junction 15 with traffic being diverted via the A508 and A5

A spokesman added: "Traffic Officers are currently at scene and recovery and maintenance crews are on their way. If you are planning travel, please avoid the area.

"Road users caught within the closure are advised to remain with their vehicles. Our officers will commence clearing trapped traffic from the closure once they've completed the process of closing the motorway at J15. You will be released forward past the scene in due course."

Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue confirmed its crews were called to reports of a vehicle leaking fuel on to the M1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14.