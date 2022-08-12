Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton firefighter has urged people to ‘think about what they’re doing’ because their resources are being stretched.

The hot weather has caused a surge in fires that the county’s fire service is having to tend to, attending 18 deliberate fires over the weekend of August 5 to 7, a total that has now increased to 51 in the past week.

Eight fire engines were required at one single incident on August 10, resulting in resources being ‘stretched unnecessarily’ and ‘lives potentially being put at risk’.

The watch commander at Moulton Fire Station says 'fires being started deliberately are frustrating for us in Northamptonshire'.

Aaron Childs, watch commander at Moulton Fire Station said: “Fires being started deliberately are frustrating for us in Northamptonshire, but it’s happening across the whole country.

“It’s hard on our resources and crews, who are always hard at work – and it’s because people aren’t thinking about what they’re doing.

“It’s important for them to know their actions that cause a field fire are a drain on resources and personnel, and can take away from a serious incident elsewhere involving property and people.”

As the crews have to move from one fire to the next, attending to so many is proving ‘hard work’ – especially as they are outside, in full PPE – and it is hard to stay hydrated, says Aaron.

Sharing what it is like to attend to a fire caused by the heat, he says the force gathers as much information as possible – particularly the precise location, which is helpful for both the crew and control staff.

Knowing how they will be able to access the location is also key, which ‘what three words’ has assisted with.

Gaining an idea of the roughness of the ground, and how easily fire engines will fit in the space, helps to map out a plan of action.

Aaron said: “Water supplies can be used up quickly as we use fine water mist at a high pressure, and it is important to savour our resources.”

The size of the fire, the temperature, and the wind direction and speed are among factors that determine the number of resources needed.

Aaron urged everyone to take note of their fire safety mission and the advice on the service’s social media channels – as well as not having campfires and bonfires, disposing of cigarettes safely, and not using disposable barbecues.

Following the deliberate fires the service is having to attend, it has launched a plea urging people to be vigilant and report suspicious activity to curb the spike in these incidents.

The county’s fire service is warning that in the current conditions, and when firefighters are stretched to the limit, it is ‘potentially putting lives at risk’.

Andy Evans, arson reduction officer for Northamptonshire’s Arson Task Force said: “We are spending hours attending these reckless incidents.

“Many of the fires we have attended have been lit in open spaces, but there is a real risk these could spread to urban areas and have horrific consequences.”

If an incident requires an emergency response, call 999.

FireStoppers provides an anonymous way to report anything about deliberate firesetting, and reports of arson will be investigated.