A “frustrated” Northampton village community has criticised a national housing developer for failing to build a children's play area on their estate.

Around 60 Pineham Village residents, including young children, protested on Sunday afternoon (July 3) next to the spot where the play area is supposed to have been built by developers Taylor Wimpey (TW).

Resident and mother Laura Grigg said: "Everybody's just so frustrated. It's really disappointing. Some houses have been on the estate for seven years and there is still no play area.

Pineham Village children protesting at the site where Taylor Wimpey are supposed to have built a play area

"The responses we're getting at the minute from TW, they just seem to be giving us lip service.

"TW pulled off the site over a year ago and every time anyone asks any questions about the progress of the park, we're told, 'it will just be a month away'.

"However we don't seem to be having any progress whatsoever and, at the minute, it's just a bit of an eyesore in the middle of the village."

Laura said the protest was to highlight just how important the play area is for both children and parents in the community.

She said: "Our children walk past on the way to school and ask when the park is going to be finished? It's causing a lot of frustration.

"Some of the children are getting to an age where they might want to start playing out independently and currently in the village there is no safe space for children to be children. This is going to be a really important part to their upbringing, making memories.

"Mums in the area need that meeting place. It's so important for mums to meet with other mums and have those interactions and that support network and, at the minute, we don't have that within Pineham."

Taylor Wimpey has apologised to the Pineham community and has promised to start construction work soon.