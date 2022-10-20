From Wellingborough to Silverstone - here's where to see Matt Baker and the BBC Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge

Friday, October 21 - Rickshaw route for BBC Children in Need fundraiser with Matt Baker and inspirational county teenager Tabitha Tuckley

Wellingborough School is due to wave off the Northamptonshire leg of the BBC Children In Need Rickshaw Challenge led by TV presenter Matt Baker.

Pupils and staff will welcome Matt on the final day of his five-day epic – he will be joined by inspirational county teenager Tabitha Tuckley who was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer two years ago.

The pair will kick off from the school in London Road, snaking through Wellingborough and head out on their journey to Silverstone.

Matt, who has taken part in the Rickshaw Challenge for the past 12 years, said: “I am so excited to get back on the road again. This is the highlight of my year and I can’t wait for you to meet this group of riders who all have their own inspiring stories to tell.”

The Rickshaw is due to leave Wellingborough School at around 8.40am from Wellingborough School. They are then due to reach pit stops across Northamptonshire (all times are approximate):

Ecton Village School – 10am

Little Houghton Day nursery – 11am

Northampton General Hospital – 11.30am

Cinch Stadium – 11.50am

Towcester Rugby & Hockey Club – 2.30pm

Towcester town centre – 2.40pm

The Rickshaw will loop through Wellingborough and take the A4500 to Wilby

They are due to reach Silverstone at around 4.15pm.

In a special twist this year, a sixth day of the challenge will be held at Silverstone with members of the public invited to go and cycle alongside the rickshaw and clock up as many miles around the world famous racing track as possible to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

A team of five young people, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects, have been taking on the relay-style ride over five days.

Each rider will take a section of the journey, travelling through their hometowns and visiting places across the UK which hold a particular significance for them along the way.

The challenge will then be broadcast in a one-off special documentary, The Rickshaw Relay Rides Again, on BBC One on November 15.

