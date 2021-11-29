From extensions and alterations to new car parks and restoration of historic pub in Northampton, the latest planning applications to be approved

Northampton Borough Council has published its latest list of planning applications that have been approved.
1.
Planning Application WNN/2021/1062 - Valid From 18/11/2021
8 Beech Hide Penfold Drive, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 9EQ
Five day notice for reduction of Beech tree by 50%, to include removal of dead wood, infected wood and dangerous branches
2.
Planning Application WNN/2021/1007 - Valid From 04/11/2021
59 61 Abington Street, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 2AW
Non Material Amendment to Planning Permission N/2019/1464 (Change of Use of ground floor from Bank (Use Class A2) to 2no Retail Units (Use Class A1) and Change of Use of first and second floors from Bank (Use Class A2) to 4no Flats (Use Class C3), with associated internal and external alterations including roof top (second floor) level extensions and alteration to shopfronts) to omit internal staircase and retain existing staircase, new residential entrance door on side elevation omitted, first floor level flats rearranged and fenestration to rear elevation (3no windows) and to side (1no additional window) at first floor level
3.
Planning Application WNN/2021/0946 - Valid From 22/10/2021
Francis Crick Overflow Car Park Summerhouse Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire
Non Material Amendment to Planning Permission N/2020/1063 (Erection of buildings for use for light industrial, general industrial and storage/distribution uses with ancillary offices, together with means of access, servicing, car parking, landscaping and associated works) for amendments to principle elevation of Block A and Block C and introduction of secondary substation within Plot C service yard, amended shopfront to western most unit in Block A to include glazed canopy and internal security roller shutter, revision of Block C to reduce mezzanine area and glazing to facade and amend level access door locations and installation of second substation within Block C service yard area
4.
Planning Application WNN/2021/0916 - Valid From 15/10/2021
417 Wellingborough Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 4EY
2no Cherry trees at front of house - Reduce back from house to give 1-1.5m clearance from building and thin crown by approx 15-20% to allow more light to pass through