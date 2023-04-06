From barrister to Northampton charity founder - Lorraine Lewis launches new book

Former barrister and Northampton charity founder hopes her new sell-out book will show people that “anything is possible”.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of The Lewis Foundation, had always planned to tell the deeply powerful story of how she followed her heart to set-up up a charity that provides thousands of free gift packs to adult cancer patients in hospital.

Having written Dare to Dream during lockdown, Lorraine - who later went onto leave her sought-after law career - has finally released it as a published book, sharing the personal challenges, experiences and successes her and her husband Lee went through in the very early days up to now.

Lorraine Lewis holding her new book - Dare to Dream

The Lewis Foundation has since evolved to become an award-winning charity that brings comfort and happiness to individuals receiving cancer treatment in 17 hospitals across the Midlands.

More than 2,000 gift packs containing overnight essentials and toiletries, letter writing kits, miniature radios complete with batteries and headphones, and lots more are delivered each month, but the journey has been far from easy.

“People have been telling me for years that I should share my story, but I have never really had the time or confidence to take the leap,” said Lorraine, who is planning an in-person book launch and afternoon tea at Delapre Abbey on Saturday May 20 from 12-3pm.

“I have kept a journal my whole life, and I finally took the opportunity during the first lockdown in 2020 to pull all my notes together into a book. It was a bit of a reflection exercise in a way, and I realised wanted throw everything into the charity - it’s where my heart was.

Lorraine Lewis on Snowdon

“I was still working as a barrister at the time and somehow managing to carry out my charity work on the side, but I knew I had more to give.

“I took a sabbatical to pursue my passion in cancer care in 2022, and then left in 2023. By sharing my journey, I really hope others are inspired to pursue their calling.”

The official book launch and afternoon tea event will take place at Delapre Abbey hosted by Dr Audrey Tang.. Tickets cost £25 with proceeds going to The Lewis Foundation. Find out more here.