A friend of a 'lovely' Northampton man with terminal cancer is calling on volunteers and skilled tradesmen to help renovate his family home before he dies.

James Kitchener, from Moulton, who is in his 50s, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2020 and has recently been told he has three months left to live.

Junior Anderson, James' friend of 15 years, passionately explained the situation.

He said: "James Kitchener is a devoted husband and father to three children. He has supported his local church in Moulton Village and is always saying 'God bless' you to others.

"He has had to sell his family home in Moulton as his wife would not be able to afford the mortgage. He has bought a property in Overstone but due to limited finances he had to buy a fixer upper to leave for his wife and family on his passing.

"James is tirelessly trying to do as much work on the house as he can but limited funds and his dwindling health means its not progressing as he had wished.

"It would be nice if he could spend the remainder of his time on earth having quality time with his family, knowing that he is leaving them in a home that is habitable.

Junior said James, who has been a volunteer youth worker in the community for 30 years, was also 'ripped off' by electricians, which has affected his finances.

"The electrics were started and left half finished, so that needs to be made safe. I was gutted when I heard. I told him he needs to report it but he said he's not got enough fight in him," said Junior.

"If there are any companies or tradesmen out there that could offer assistance, whether it be plaster boards, plaster and equipment, cavity wall insulation, kitchen worktops and cabinet doors, the garage needs to be converted into a bedroom for one of his daughters and it needs a French door.

"The property will need decorating. If anyone can donate paint or have a team of decorators that could get involved, this would be fantastic.

"I am also asking for some financial assistance to help make the shell of a house into a loving home."

Junior's final plea to the public was: "Please help this lovely man because he needs to know that his family are ok once he's passed on."