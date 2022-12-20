Friend duo to host fourth Northampton charity ball next year to show cancer diagnosis who’s boss

A friend duo, who have organised three charity balls over the past four years and raised more than £30,000, will host another next year – despite one of them receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Joanne Griffiths, 46, and Lucy Chaplin, 47, have been friends for 15 years since they met in their children’s school playground.

In 2019, they decided they had not dressed up in a long time so rectified that by organising their own ball in aid of two charities.

Joanne Griffiths and Lucy Chaplin have raised more than £30,000 for five charities over the past four years.

The pair never anticipated how successful the events would be and how much money they would be able to raise for five different charities.

All three years were for the Hope Centre, but the first year was also for Cynthia Spencer Hospice, the second year was for Prostate UK & Northampton, and the third year was for the children’s ward at Northampton General Hospital.

In September, ahead of this year’s ball, Joanne was diagnosed with incurable cancer and is currently undergoing her second round of chemotherapy to slow down its progression.

Lucy said: “I was absolutely devastated to hear the news. We’ve been close for so long, been on family holidays together, and are such a big part of each other’s lives.

“I lost my mother to cancer, which is why we fundraised for Cynthia Spencer at the first ball. Because of my experiences, I try to be the positive friend to keep Jo going.”

It was “very important” for the ball to go ahead this year following Joanne’s diagnosis, as neither of them wanted to let the charities down.

Joanne took a step back from the organising and Lucy took control in the weeks leading up to the event, which Joanne was not planning to attend. However, she surprised Lucy on the day and came, which made everyone’s evening.

Now, Lucy and Joanne’s husband, Paul Griffiths, want to run the ball again next year.

Paul said: “We want to give Jo something to focus on and fight for. This has knocked her, and me, but we have to stay strong and think outside the box to give her life and normality back.”

Joanne has a 20-year-old son Taylor, who is a student paramedic at Birmingham City University, and Paul hopes she will be able to see him graduate next year.

The ball will be held on November 11, 2023 in aid of Northampton General Hospital’s oncology and chemotherapy ward, where Joanne is currently receiving her treatment.

“We want to give Jo something to look forward to,” said Lucy. “She likes to boss Paul and I around and she will still be here to do that next November.

“She is such a great friend and we work really well together. I’m so proud of how she is handling her diagnosis and fighting it with everything she has got.”

The event will be held at Northampton’s Hilton Hotel, as it has been every year, and they will be welcoming back DJ Linton and local band The White Room for entertainment.