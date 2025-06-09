'Fresh start' for Northampton's revamped Market Square this summer as it hosts Women's Rugby World Cup fan zone

A “fresh start” for Northampton’s revamped Market Square has been promised as it gears up to host a fan zone for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) says there is a “packed” programme of events this summer, headlined by the fan zone.

Fans will be able enjoy live match screenings on a big screen, alongside a licensed bar, community celebrations, live entertainment and a festival atmosphere.

The tournament will take place from August 22 to September 27 and some of the games will be played in Northampton.

Over the weekends when the tournament is on, the fan zone will have different themes, including tech and innovation, festival vibes, family fun and art, music and culture.

Councillor James Petter, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This summer marks a fresh start for Northampton’s Market Square. With the Rugby World Cup Fan Zone moving in and a renewed focus on revitalising the market, we’re turning this space into something special.

“Our markets team is now working hand-in-hand with our inward investment and economic growth service to inject fresh thinking into the market and turn the square into a vibrant, thriving space for local people. The Market Square is a hub that can bring people together while supporting small businesses and build on our local culture.”

The fan zone is just part of a broader summer schedule, as well as recent events like the Makers Market, Volunteer Day, and Free2Talk carousel, along with weekly youth sessions at the Market Square.

Richard Clinton, Chair of the Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP), said: "Northampton Market Square has undergone major regeneration so that we can realise the potential of the town and increase activities to benefit residents and visitors. The LVEP will be delivering extensive activities to attract visitors far and wide, resulting in largescale economic benefits for all of Northamptonshire.

“It's top priority for us to champion Northampton and the Rugby World Cup activities will be a perfect example of how our community comes together to celebrate the strengths of the area and to show international stakeholders that Northamptonshire is a destination to get involved with."