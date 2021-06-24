Fresh police appeal for help finding missing 48-year-old last seen in Northampton
Concerns grow over man missing for nearly two weeks
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 8:37 am
Concerned police have made a fresh appeal for help locating Colin Ellyatt who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
The 48-year-old was last seen in the Northampton area on June 11.
Colin is described as a white male, 48 years old, 6ft 1, broad build and black short hair. It is suspected he will be wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "If anyone has seen Colin, or has any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 using reference MPN2/1814/21."