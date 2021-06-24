Fresh police appeal for help finding missing 48-year-old last seen in Northampton

Concerned police have made a fresh appeal for help locating Colin Ellyatt who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

The 48-year-old was last seen in the Northampton area on June 11.

Colin is described as a white male, 48 years old, 6ft 1, broad build and black short hair. It is suspected he will be wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans.

Colin Ellyatt was last seen in the Northampton area on June 11