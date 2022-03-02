A new, innovative radio station hits the airwaves across Northamptonshire from Saturday (March 5).

Embrace has been be heard online, on smart speakers and smartphones for the last five years - and now it will be available on 104.7FM, too.

The station says it plays "the biggest hits now from the 80s to today" with a team of presenters who live in and know Northamptonshire well.

Paul Moore is station manager at Embrace which hits the FM airwaves across Northamptonshire this weekend

Embrace 104.7 came about through the vision of local broadcasters, Paul Moore, Jim Byrne and Terry Doyle who combined their years of broadcasting experience in the county to develop the station.

Paul, who is the station manager, said: "This is a truly local station fully committed to the county.

"The Embrace team has been broadcasting online for over five years now and the addition of 104.7FM is an exciting new development for us and our listeners.

"Radio in 2022 is different. People have far more choice now so it's important to have a service that sounds cool, current, relevant and cares about its listeners.