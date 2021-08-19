Free yoga classes for Northamptonshire cancer patients in Kettering and Northampton - and online

Classes aimed to support people who have been affected by cancer - pre-, mid- or post-treatment - have been invited to sign up to a series of free yoga sessions.

The funded yoga classes for people living with or being treated for cancer are to help patients maintain their quality of life or improve it through taking part in regular physical activity.

Thanks to Sport England Tackling Inequalities Funding, Northamptonshire Sport has worked alongside Macmillan Cancer information and support leads at Kettering General Hospital (KGH) and Northampton General Hospital (NGH) to produce a programme of yoga classes for the next six months.

Matthew Peleszok, Northamptonshire Sports lead on tackling inequalities, said: "We're excited to be supporting the local community to stay active during Covid -19 restrictions and beyond.

"As an organisation we have worked hard to ensure that the inequalities gap doesn't widen and we are delighted to have awarded Northamptonshire Health Charity funding to work alongside local partners."

The classes aim to support individuals who have been affected by cancer and people whose quality of life can be maintained or improved through taking part in regular physical activity.

The programme is available to patients who have been diagnosed with any cancer type and are pre-treatment, undergoing treatment or post-treatment.

With the support of the Sport England 'Tackling Inequalities Funding' and partners, Northamptonshire Sport will offer funded weekly yoga classes at two locations - Ironstone Wellbeing Centre in Kettering, and The OM Studio, Northampton - classes can also be accessed live online.

A survey by Macmillan Research of patients with cancer, and those affected by cancer stated that physical activity is a 'underrated wonder drug' making the case for integrating physical activity into cancer care.

In response to the research findings, Northamptonshire Sport is working with Macmillan Cancer, Kettering General Hospital and Northampton General Hospital to deliver a pathway of yoga opportunities.

In addition to the ongoing work on the national Sport England 'Unite the Movement' campaign, as a charity Northamptonshire Sport is leading on crucial projects to tackle inequalities and reduce the negative impact of the pandemic on activity levels in those disproportionately affected by Covid-19.

The sessions will run on the following days and times:

4.45pm - 5.45pm - Monday - OM Studio, 39, Queens Park Parade, Northampton NN2 6LP and online

5.30pm - 6.30pm - Tuesday - Ironstone Wellbeing Centre, Ironstone Pl, Kettering NN14 1FN and online

12pm - 1pm - Thursday - OM Studio 39, Queens Park Parade, Northampton NN2 6LP and online

1pm - 2pm - Friday - Ironstone Wellbeing Centre, Ironstone Pl, Kettering NN14 1FN and online

An OM Studio student said: "I have now attended three yoga classes at the OM Studio and I was made to feel really welcome and found the class enjoyable and relaxing, particularly as I hadn’t done yoga before” and

“I’ve really enjoyed the sessions, the instructors have been very patient in making sure that I’m doing things correctly, and always enquire about how much the participants can and can’t do. Chatting to the other participants before and after the class, everyone seems to be enjoying and benefiting from the sessions.”