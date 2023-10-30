FREE sandwiches until sell-out at popular Northampton sandwich shop THIS FRIDAY

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Northampton business will be offering free sandwiches until they sell out this Friday (November 3) to mark National Sandwich Day.

Spread opened its first store at the start of this year in Adnitt Road, Abington – less than three years after grazing tables and boxes kickstarted the business for Amy Adams.

The venture has continued to go from strength to strength and is approaching 19,000 followers on Instagram.

Spread will be open from 9am until 2pm on November 3, and the plan is to make and give away around 250 sandwiches until they sell out.

It will be one sandwich per customer and this does not include children. Amy is encouraging each customer to share their sandwich in a post on social media, in return for their kind gesture of giving them away for free.

When asked why she decided to give sandwiches away to mark National Sandwich Day, Amy said: “I thought it’d be so cool to give back to everyone who’s been supporting us over the past year.

“No one has done anything like this before and we’re hoping people will remember. It’s a token of appreciation as Spread has been so well-received over the last 10 months. It’s nice to say thank you.”

Business owner Amy Adams celebrating Spread's fourth birthday earlier this year.

Amy plans to put a poll up on the Spread Instagram page to gauge how many people are interested but, for the time being, the plan is to make around 250 sandwiches.

However, if more interest is expressed, Amy is going to try and make more – but there is no promise.

The sandwiches on offer will be Spread’s normal menu of five different flavours.

The hope is that new customers will come along to see what Spread is all about and will be encouraged to come back after trying the quality of the food on offer.

The venture began when Amy created a grazing table for her daughter’s third birthday in May 2019, which saw a variety of foods placed decoratively on the table for guests to enjoy.

This sparked Amy’s passion to be more creative with catering and many of the guests asked her to make grazing tables for them – which she did as a hobby during maternity leave.

As the hobby gained momentum and the time came for Amy to return to her job part-time in September 2019, she never returned and took Spread on full-time ahead of opening the shop in January this year.

Abington has proved a perfect location, particularly for walkers and passersby stopping for a coffee and sandwich before visiting Abington Park for a walk.

The business has been praised by those who live close by and work from home, who say Spread has brought something to the area that they had been asking for.

10 months on, customers still remain just as excited to try new sandwich flavours and there are a solid group of loyal customers who visit each week.

Even now, new customers are still discovering Spread or have only just found the opportunity to visit for the first time.

When asked what she believes keeps customers coming back for more, Amy said: “It’s something fresh. Everything is ready when you get here so you can dash in and get out with something freshly made.”

The business continues to switch things up each month, but the meat and veggie options of the ‘Spread sandwich’ remain the most popular.