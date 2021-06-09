Free immigration and asylum advice service to be launched in Northamptonshire

A free immigration and asylum seekers advice service is being launched in Northamptonshire.

An advice service for asylum seekers and immigrants that can be accessed for free will be launched for people in Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Rights and Equality Council (NREC) has been approved to begin offering certified guidance from June 17.

Two members of staff have been trained through the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner (OSIC) to provide free advice to those living or working in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It includes support on the workings of entry clearance, nationality & citizenship, EU & EEA law and the workings of 'Leave to Enter' and 'Leave to Remain'.

Anjona Roy, CEO of NREC, said: “There is an urgent need for free immigration and advice in our communities. Some of the most vulnerable members of our communities will be able to

immediately benefit from this free service.”

Teleola Cartwright, equality officer at NREC said: “There has been no immigration advice service for those who cannot afford to pay privately for many years. We are very proud that we will be able to offer free advice to those that need it.”

NREC received funding from the Community Justice Fund to establish this service and started the process in November. NREC relies on charitable funding and donations to provide all of its services.

In the UK, it is an offence to provide advice without being registered with the OSIC.

From Monday anyone can email, text or call to make an appointment. They will be able to speak

with a qualified advisor for an hour and their appointment will be followed up with written advice

and further support as necessary. NREC will not charge for any of these services. Appointments can

be booked via [email protected], or by calling 01604 400808 and 07527243484.