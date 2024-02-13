Free event coming to Northampton this International Women’s Day to mark launch of important project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A free event is being hosted in Northampton next month to mark International Women’s Day and the launch of an important project to empower women and girls in sport.

Jordan Fava is a former professional basketball player with a PhD in cognitive psychology, and she spends her time lecturing and coaching in her two favourite things – basketball and psychology.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, Jordan shared she works with a Northampton-based company called Athletic Elite, which specialises in using sport to work with children and young people.

Athletic Elite uses skills development, mentoring and community events to nurture the physical, mental and emotional development of young people.

The company is close to launching its biggest project yet, ‘She Elite’, in the hope the movement will inspire girls and young women to be their best selves, develop confidence and learn the skills to engage with their own health and wellbeing.

To mark the launch of the She Elite movement, Athletic Elite is hosting a free community event this March on International Women’s Day (March 8).

The evening will see female international speakers, local female-run businesses and Commonwealth medal-winning athletes come together, for young people in the area to meet.

When asked how important she believes it is to use sport to engage with young people and help them develop, Jordan said: “It’s hugely important. Athletic Elite’s ethos is that sport has the power to change lives. The brand inspires and creates opportunities.

“She Elite recognises girls and young women may not initially see sport as the place for them to feel comfortable and express themselves. We want them to know it’s a safe place and a powerful forum to build physical, mental and emotional skills.”

Though Athletic Elite is open to athletes of all genders, they noticed they were low on females and wanted to “shine a light on the opportunities that will benefit”.

The She Elite event will take place from 6pm until 8pm on Friday, March 8 in the concourse space at Northampton School for Boys, accessible through the main school door. It is free for anyone in the community to attend.