Free coach travel available as Towcester Racecourse stages Greyhound Derby

Bjorn Again will be playing live at the Towcester Fun Festival ahead of Saturday's Greyhound Derby

Organisers are providing FREE coach travel to anybody wishing to attend Star Sports/TRC English Greyhound Derby Final day at Towcester Racecourse on Saturday.

There will be regular pick-ups throughout the day from both Northampton and Milton Keynes, with a family fun day and live music event preceding the evening's racing.

The gates will open for the Towcester Funfair Festival from 10am on Saturday morning, with the live music starting at 11.30am with a performance from The Revellers Steel Band.

There will also be sets from Mr Bloom & His Band (12.45pm) and Pure Genius (2.15pm), before world-renowned ABBA tribute act Bjorn Again headline from 3.45pm.

There will also be a funfair on site and lots of other family activities.

The first race of the night will be run at 5.44pm, with the Derby itself at 9.15pm. There are 15 races on the card in total.

Once racing is finished, there will be a disco on site from 10pm onwards.

Country Lion coaches will run from Northampton on the hour from Victoria Street coach bays, from 11am until 4pm, with pick-ups then every half-hour through to 7.30pm.

Towcester Racecourse hosts the Greyhound Derby on Saturday night

Returning to Northampton from Towcester, coaches will run every half hour from 9pm until 12.30am, dropping back at Victoria Street.

Marshalls Coaches will be running pick-ups from Milton Keynes (Central) to Towcester every from 11.30am, and then every half hour between 3.30pm and 7pm.

The return runs to MK will leave every half-hour from Towcester from 9pm until 12.30am.

Admission prices to the all-day event are £45 for adults, and £10 for kids, which includes the racing, all entertainment and unlimited rides on the fairground.

Tickets are available through https://tickets.greyhoundracinguk.com/