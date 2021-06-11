Free children's football sessions to be taught by 'top' FA coaches at Northampton Goals this month

Free football sessions for children between the ages of five and 11 will be held in Northampton this month (June).

In partnership with all four Football Associations across the UK, McDonald’s and franchisees are providing hundreds of sessions, all delivered by a team of fully qualified coaches in over 600 locations across the UK during 2021.

A McDonald's spokesman said: "After successful sessions in April, McDonald’s are offering even more sessions in Northampton for parents/carers to sign their children up for, meaning 120 under elevens will have the opportunity to learn from top FA coaches."

Northampton Goals in Mereway.

Local McDonald’s franchisee Perry Akhtar is providing Northampton's 120 hours of 'free, safe and fun' football sessions.

There are still three available sessions taking place at Northampton Goals, Abbeyfield School, Mereway. They will be taking place on the June 13, 20 and 27 between 11am and 12pm.

Perry said: “After some great sessions earlier on this year it is fantastic that we can once again help get children back playing football together after such uncertain times.

“It’s so important that children take this opportunity to keep active, which will benefit both their physical and mental health, so it truly is an honour to be involved in this scheme and to work with the FA alongside other franchisees, and the business, to give even more children the chance to hone their skills – no matter their ability.”

McDonald’s Fun Football sessions are part of McDonald’s programme that aims to provide five million hours of free Fun Football coaching to children in the UK by 2022.

According to a recent survey, 30 percent of East Midlands parents said they think their children will become more interested in football this summer due to Euro 2020.

Sixty-five percent of parents said they would like their children to take part and enjoy the sport. While 35 percent said they fear the extra costs are a barrier.