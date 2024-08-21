Four people injured in serious crash which closed the A43 between Kettering and Northampton

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 21st Aug 2024, 08:59 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2024, 11:12 BST
Detectives investigating a serious collision on the A43 near Broughton in which four people were injured are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

At around 6.15am today (Wednesday, August 21) a black Volkswagen Passat was travelling towards Kettering when for reasons unknown the driver swerved into the opposite carriageway before correcting back.

A police spokesman said: “The driver then lost control and the vehicle left the road, striking a tree.

"Two children travelling in the car suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The A43 is closed following a serious crash between Broughton and Mawsley

"Two adults, a man and a woman both in their 30s, suffered non-serious injuries.

"All four were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by ambulance.”

Collision investigators are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who has dash-cam of the Passat beforehand or the collision itself, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting iuote incident number 24000498066 when providing any information.

