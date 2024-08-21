Four people injured in serious crash which closed the A43 between Kettering and Northampton
At around 6.15am today (Wednesday, August 21) a black Volkswagen Passat was travelling towards Kettering when for reasons unknown the driver swerved into the opposite carriageway before correcting back.
A police spokesman said: “The driver then lost control and the vehicle left the road, striking a tree.
"Two children travelling in the car suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
"Two adults, a man and a woman both in their 30s, suffered non-serious injuries.
"All four were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by ambulance.”
Collision investigators are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who has dash-cam of the Passat beforehand or the collision itself, to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting iuote incident number 24000498066 when providing any information.
