Four-mile tailbacks on M1 southbound after 'multi-vehicle' collision closes carriageway near Northampton

Drivers advised to avoid junction 16 as emergency services deal with rush-hour crash

By Kevin Nicholls
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 8:32am
Drivers faced queues of up to four miles on the M1 southbound near Northampton on Tuesday mornig
Drivers are being warned to avoid the M1 southbound heading towards Northampton after a crash closed the carriageway during rush hour on Tuesday morning (October 25).

Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at junction 16 following a multi-vehicle collision.

A statement from National Highways at 8.15am said there were delays of up to 30 minutes and approximately four miles of miles of congestion heading towards the scene.

A spokesman added it could take until around 10.30am to clear congestion.

Emergency services are reported to be at the scene but no information has been made available about numbers of vehicles involved or any injuries.

