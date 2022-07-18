Four-mile queues on M1 following crash between Milton Keynes and Northampton

A second stretch of the M1 near Northampton is gridlocked following a collision on Monday morning (July 18), according to National Highways.

Lane three is closed on northbound between junction 14 for Milton Keynes and junction 15 at Northampton after a crash at around 11.30am, leaving drivers battling stifling heat in their vehicles.

No information has been made available about the crash not any injuries but a spokesman for the agency reported delays of 25 minutes and approximately four miles of congestion back to Newport Pagnell services.

Traffic is queuing on the M1 northbound between Milton Keynes and Northampton following a crash in lane three on Monday

The M1 was completely shut both ways for around four hours earlier on Monday following a multi-vehicle collision near junction 17 at 3.30am. The southbound carriageway eventually reopened just before 9am.