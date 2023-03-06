Four in a Bed winners saw 600% increase in social media traffic following Channel 4 appearance

A Northamptonshire hotel, restaurant and bar, who recently appeared on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed and won, have seen an increase of nearly 700 percent in their social media traffic.

The World’s End, in Northampton Road, Ecton, featured from February 13 to 16 and took home the top spot after both sets of visitors paid the full amount for their stays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Andrew Chapman and his son Chris Chapman represented the venue and filming took place for two weeks in October 2021.

Owner of The World's End Andrew Chapman, and his son and operations manager Chris Chapman.

Andrew has owned the rural bed and breakfast, which has a fresh food restaurant, bar and 22 rooms, for 16 years.

His son Chris has worked as the operations manager for the past 13 years, joining his father three years into his venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair took on Duplex Relocations in Bradford and Taypark House in Dundee in the second week of the new series, which was 18 months in the making.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, Andrew said: “We’ve seen quite the spike in business over the past three weeks since the show aired.

The World’s End took home the top spot after both sets of visitors paid the full amount for their stays.

“We’ve always been very active on our social media, with around 6,500 followers on Facebook. But after the show, we saw a 693 percent increase in traffic across all platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On the Saturday following payment day, we had around 102,500 visits to our Facebook page in one day.

“It’s been an impressive and steep growth in traffic. Even visits to our Instagram page increased more than 400 percent.”

The week following the result, Andrew compared the business’ turnover to the same week last year, and it had increased by 26 percent.

Andrew and Chris are really pleased with this success, at what proves to be a difficult time for the hospitality industry – with the effects of recovery from the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really impressed considering the confrontation had been made to look worse than what it was,” he said.

“There were some disagreements but in no way was it that confrontational, but that is now completely by the by.”

As a result of The World’s End’s appearance on Four in a Bed, they have seen both an increase in hotel and restaurant bookings.

Many have shown interest in trying their breakfast as that was portrayed in a particularly positive light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew said: “Interestingly, we’ve had more leisure bookings than business off the back of the show airing.”

The overwhelming positive response has left the father and son duo glad they took the opportunity, which was the second time they were approached.

“We have people come in to take photos of the plaque and there is a real buzz around the place,” said Andrew.

“It’s a weird feeling being recognised and when people visit, they now expect you to be there too. It’s nice to be able to chat about the experience with visitors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he would encourage other hotels to go on the show if given the chance, Andrew says it is a “risk and a gamble, but if you have 100 percent confidence in the business, it is worthwhile”.