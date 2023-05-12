News you can trust since 1931
Four adorable Lab-cross puppies and five other abandoned dogs looking for their forever home in Northamptonshire

The rescue centre boss describes the pups as “young, boisterous bundles of fun”

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 12th May 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:32 BST

Here are nine abandoned but adorable dogs who are looking for a forever home this week in Northamptonshire.

According to Google trends, many people have been searching for 'Animals in Need Northamptonshire' and 'puppies for sale' in the county.

So this newspaper has teamed up with the Irchester-based Animals in Need charity to help find forever homes for their rescue dogs.

Charity boss Annie Marriott said: "When people adopt a rescue they save two dogs – the dog they take home and the pound dog that gets that empty kennel. Their lives often depend upon it.

“All the dogs are neutered, vaccinated, ID chipped and parasite treated.“They leave us with four weeks’ free insurance, a food parcel, a voucher for a behaviour session & rescue back up for life.

“We cannot rehome to families with children under five years old, a home check will always be carried out to check for a secure garden and adoption fee required.

"For more information please email [email protected]

Below are the dogs that need rehoming this week, with descriptions written by Annie.

These four puppies are looking for their forever home, as well as five other dogs...

1. Dogs up for adoption in Northamptonshire

Wilson is a small 12-week0old cross breed boy who came to us from the pound. He’s had a traumatic life so far so a committed home where he will not be left alone for long and that is willing to work hard on socialisation and training is important.

2. Wilson

Sasha is a sweet natured 6-month-old cross breed girl waiting for an active home. She loves everyone and other dogs but will need to do some training classes.

3. Sasha

Millie is a 10-month-old super friendly German Shepard cross who would live an active home. She joined us from a council pound where she had been picked up as a stray.

4. Millie

