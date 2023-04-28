Foundation staff complete virtual marathon raising more than £3,000 to support young people

The team started the 26.2 mile trek at Glebe Farm School in Milton Keynes, a venue for the Foundation’s Engage programme, which supports young people to regain control of their academic pathway through a range of social and emotional development opportunities.

Inspired by the history of Northampton Saints, the Foundation uses the power of sport and the values of rugby to inspire, support and educate six thousand people every year.

Managing Director of Northampton Saints Foundation, Catherine Deans, said “I am immensely proud of all of the team that completed the marathon to raise funds for our work. We were so fortunate the weather held, and we were able to enjoy the changing landscapes from our starting point in Milton Keynes along the Grand Union Canal, and back to cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Pictured from left to right are Sam Chambers, Lily Nicholas, Jordan Letts, Dawn Bere, Craig Phillips, Catherine Deans, Gemma Shields, Sue Wright, Lisa Wight, Emma Lewthwaite and Clare Clarke

“The blisters and pain kicked in from about mile 20 for some, and the personal challenges, the test of character and resilience to get to the end really began. There was never a doubt that everyone would make it, watching the team come together and support each other through was lovely to see and testament to the incredible people that work at the Foundation each day.

“We are truly grateful to everyone who came out on the route to support us over the course of the nine hours and to those that sponsored, meaning we can continue to provide the opportunity of a better future for many young people in Northamptonshire.”

