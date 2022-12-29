Former Strictly star’s yoga studio takes top spot for national award, despite doubting her business’ success

A Northampton yoga studio, set up by former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kristina Rihanoff and rugby star Ben Cohen in 2019, has recently achieved a national accolade.

Soo Yoga, in Sol Central, took home the top spot in the ‘Best Yoga and Pilates’ category at the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022 – voted by the platform’s 28 county editors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking to this newspaper about the win, Kristina said: “It was so unexpected. We are both very proud and happy that the editors believe we are the best.

Soo Yoga, in Sol Central, took home the top spot in the ‘Best Yoga and Pilates’ category at the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.

“It’s nice to know we’re doing something right as it’s difficult to navigate the chaos of the economy.”

As they opened shortly before the pandemic, Kristina says it was “the worst time to open” and they have experienced doubt over the past three years about whether they made the right decision to open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the former Strictly star said gaining national awards like this, having a high member retention rate, and reading positive reviews gives them the “reassurance they need”.

Taking to social media, Kristina described the tough road they have been on to get to this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The studio first opened in June 2019, and former Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff is working to launch a teaching academy in the spring.

“Opening a business is hard no matter what it is,” she told the Chronicle & Echo. “We opened it because we love what we do and wanted to fill the gap of not having a wellbeing centre in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to accommodate newborns all the way up to elderly people, which we do – but it has taken so much time to get our name out there.”

Kristina says as she and Ben are in the public eye, many people have “preconceived ideas that running a business is easier” and that it is “just a side project”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “If anything, it’s harder as we have to show what we offer is a professional level – we’re not just bringing out a fitness DVD like some celebrities do.

Award-winning business owners Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re here day in, day out working hard to make the business a success and make ends meet.”

Kristina has 15 yoga qualifications and is a senior teacher with Yoga Alliance UK – and believes this has enabled them to offer something different at a high standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a member retention rate of 90 to 95 percent, the pair hope they have built a community people keep wanting to return to.

“Our clients are the biggest motivation and drive for Ben and I,” said Kristina. “Every time we chat about how we are going to overcome the next hurdle, we always come back to how much people love coming through our doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They all mean the world to us.”

Soo Yoga has members who have attended since the opening in June 2019, and one client recently returned to the studio after cancer treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She told me she looked forward to coming back and it made me so happy,” said Kristina.

With a national award under their belt, Soo Yoga has exciting plans for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past few months, Kristina has been working on opening a Wellness Academy and she hopes the affordable and high quality teacher training courses in yoga and pilates will be available by spring.