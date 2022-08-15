Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of former Northampton Saints players will take on a mammoth 100-mile cycle ride in aid of the club’s new Benevolent Fund.

The group – made up of 15 former Saints with more 1,000 appearances between them – will begin their route on Saturday August 27 at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens and embark on a 100-mile Tour of the Shire, passing through eleven other grassroots rugby clubs across the county before rounding off the cycle back at Northampton’s home ground.

Arriving in time for gates to open at the men in Black, Green and Gold’s pre-season friendly against Bedford Blues, the former Saints – led by #1741 Simon Hepher – are aiming to raise £5,000 for the Northampton Saints Benevolent Fund.

Former Saints star Tom Wood will take part.

The fund, launched earlier this year, provides direct support to past and current players and staff members – as well as their immediate dependents – during times of need and aims to help individuals faced with challenges including injury, illness, disability, and bereavement by providing financial support or signposting other organisations which may also be able to help.

Paul Shields Saints’ head of recruitment and retention and current Benevolent Fund chair said: “We’re delighted to see so many former players coming back together for the ride.

“The whole thing is really Simon’s brainchild; he’s done a brilliant job pulling it all together.

“Keeping the community among our former players is something the Club’s been working hard on in recent seasons and to see so many come together to support the Fund now is fantastic.”

Recently-retired Club legend Tom Wood, 200-time Saint Grant Seely, and Northampton centurions Matt Allen, Darren Fox, Simon Foale, Ben Ward and Rob MacNaughton are among the riders taking on the challenge – with Northampton BBOB RFC, Long Buckby RFC, Daventry RFC and Bugbrooke RFC the first four clubs on the route.

The group – which also includes Barry Burgess, Arthur Prestidge, Allan Hughes and Saints’ Head of Academy Mark Hopley – will then head to Towcestrians RFC, Northampton Mens Own RFC, Wellingborough RFC, Rushden & Higham RFC and Kettering RFC.

The 15 former Saints will round off their ride back in Northampton as they head to Old Northamptonians RFC, Northampton Old Scouts RFC and Northampton Casuals RFC ahead of arriving at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

Mr Shields added: “There’s a great group tackling the ride, but with them starting off at 4.30am I think they might need a bit of support on the route to get through it all – I know they’ve added a few strategic pitstops in.

“It’s a great way to start the season off and we’d love to see people digging deep to support them. Hopefully lots of people will be cheering them on when they make it through the stadium gates.”