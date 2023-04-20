Former rough sleepers in Northampton criticise housing provider over bedbug infestation at flat block

Former rough sleepers in Northampton are calling for their housing provider to fix a “nightmare” bedbug infestation.

Residents at Oasis House, in Bailiff Street, who were living on the streets before being housed at the facility, are demanding that their building is fumigated following months of discomfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say they have come to Chronicle & Echo after “getting nowhere” with their housing provider, Midland Heart.

Kevin and Chloe say Oasis House is infested with bedbugs

Resident Jess Smith, aged 28, said: “It's affected my mental health and my ability to stay in the property.

“I'm constantly angry when I'm in there because I feel like I've just been abandoned and neglected. I've also put in a formal complaint about the situation, which has gone unanswered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been in the property a year and had bedbugs in two different rooms in that block.

“I wanted Midland Heart to actually close the building down and fumigate it properly. Get rid of the bedbugs once and for all.”

Resident Kevin Gladstone, aged 55, said: “They're in every room there in every corridor and all Midland Heart say is, ‘we're going to sort it’. But nothing's been done. It’s a nightmare.

"It’s got so bad people are saying they’ve got to get out. I was homeless then got put into Oasis House, I thought it was great at the start then it just went downhill. It got to the stage where I was thinking sleeping in a tent would be better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They charge 300 pounds a week. It’s supposed to be supported housing, it doesn’t help when you don’t want to stay in your own flat.”

Kevin says he has since moved out of the block but is speaking out on behalf of others who still live there.

Resident Chloe Kaye, aged 20, said: “It's affecting my mental health really bad because I'm not able to sleep. It's just really got to me recently.

"I found a bug in my bed and then I found one again this morning. It’s making me poorly at the minute and I'm waking up tired with no energy to do anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Supported Living at Midland Heart, Sabina Yasmin, said she is aware that a “small number of customers at Oasis House have unfortunately experienced an issue with bedbugs”.

Ms Yasin said: “We, like our customers, are very keen to get this problem fixed and are very sorry for any distress this has caused.

“The safety and comfort of our residents is our highest priority and we are doing everything we can to address the problem. Specialist contractors have attended the site to understand the cause and remediate the issue and alongside this we have disposed of all affected furniture.

“We know where all affected customers are currently housed as we have arranged for them to be moved into suitable alternative accommodation while the issue is resolved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad