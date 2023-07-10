Former Northants PC to face hearing over claim he pulled a sickie to go to wedding
An ex Northamptonshire Police officer will face a hearing this week over a claim he pulled a sickie to attend a wedding.
Former constable Marcus Read is the subject of gross misconduct disciplinary proceedings, with a two-day meeting taking place on July 12 and 13.
It is alleged that he reported sick – when he was not in fact sick – to instead attend the wedding of a colleague.
Police say that his conduct amounted to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour because of his ‘misuse of the Northamptonshire Police sickness absence policy’.
It is alleged that, between November 18 and November 20 last year, ex PC Read breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.