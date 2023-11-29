The officer lied under caution and maintained that lie for a prolonged period of time

A former police officer would have been sacked without notice following a relationship with a special constable, a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing found.

Les Hornsby was subject to a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing held by Northamptonshire Police virtually on Tuesday November 28, 2023.

It was alleged that the officer concerned knowingly misled a police misconduct investigation by lying about the extent of his relationship with a former special constable. He is also accused of knowingly allowing the former special constable to lie about the extent of his relationship, during that investigation and then subsequently to a misconduct panel, where she was dismissed from the organisation for a breach of honesty and integrity.

Northamptonshire Police.

It was alleged that the officer concerned breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

The former officer had resigned from Northamptonshire Police prior to the hearing being held, and did not attend the hearing.

Mr Nixon – Leicestershire Chief Constable in place of suspended Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley - considered the available evidence and found gross misconduct.

Mr Nixon determined that, had Les Hornsby still been a serving police officer, he would have been dismissed without notice.